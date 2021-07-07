Ruby Ellen Allen Didericksen passed away on July 5, 2021, at age 90, in Smithfield, Utah. She was born on May 29, 1931 in Manti, Utah to Andrew Herold Allen and Mary Anna Barnhurst.

Ruby married Jay Ezra Didericksen on January 14, 1956 in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed on August 1, 1969.

Throughout Ruby’s life she lived in several places including: Manti, Utah, Antimony, Ogden, Utah, Logan, Utah, New Mexico, and Thatcher, Utah. She attended Piute High School, Davis High School, Ogden High School, and Henager School of Business in Ogden.

Ruby spent her life being a homemaker and wife.

She loved her twenty-one grandchildren and her thirty-nine great grandchildren. They were all incredibly special to her.

Ruby was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her son’s Calvin (Sandy), Ray (Janet), Harvey (Kathy), and Jerry (Darling); daughters Jan Oyler (Late Kelly) and Judy King (Bart); sister Elva (Eugene Owens); and brother James Allen.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jay, parents, four older sisters, son-in-law Kelly Oyler, and grandson Trever Rawson.

A graveside service will be held on July 8, 2021, at 10am at the Valley View Cemetery, Bothwell, Utah.

Special thanks to the staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living and Atlas Hospice for the special care they provided.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.