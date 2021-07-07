July 6, 1992 – July 2, 2021 (age 28)

Stephen Jordan Peterson was a warrior who fiercely fought against the symptoms of bipolar disorder for years. His fight ended July 2, 2021.

This beautiful boy came into the world July 6, 1992 in Logan, Utah, at a time when our family needed him desperately. A passionate defender of the underdog, it seems as though that was his mission in life; to be there when people were at their lowest.

Jordan was a musician, chef, artist, comedian and the most loyal of friends. He has written many beautiful lyrics over the years and was a talented rapper. He cooked an amazing Thanksgiving dinner for his mother and family this last year. He was tenderhearted and kind. He was profoundly loved by all those lucky enough to come into his orbit for the short time he was here. He had so many family members that loved him and just wanted the best for him.

We are so grateful for the amazing friends that surrounded Jordan and supported him in his struggles. You are family. To honor Jordan, you can learn more about bipolar and the effects of this unfair illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.nami.org.

The family would like to thank Mark at White Pine Funeral Home for his compassionate care during this time.

A private service will be held Thursday. Goodbye darling Jordan. “I hope you’re flying in the blue. Until we all see you again…”

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.