Thelma Jean Glanfield Trantvein

July 20, 1933 – June 30, 2021 (age 87)

Born July 20, 1933 to Lional William Glanfield and Violet Victoria Muhs Glanfield in Harvey, Perth, Western Australia, died June 30, 2021, Logan, Utah. She was one of 8 children: Patricia Joan (Pat), Thelma Jean, Charles William, Veronica Anne (Roni), Ruth Larraine, Lionel Reginald (Reg), Robert James, and Jennifer Robin. Thelma is a loving wife to Don R. Trauntvein and mother to five children, Jennifer (Michael), Jens (Carolyn), Don (Lynne), Jon (Maureen or fondly called Sue), and Nathan (Lori). She has 21 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

We see her as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, missionary, traveler across the world, hard worker, friend to many in her home land and in her new home land, homemaker, teacher, and sister in the gospel who loved it, lived it and taught it well.

Our mother was such a talented person! Sewing, baking, teaching, etc. There where the homemaking meetings where it seemed she was packing up the whole house to go teach other women how to make and do things, whether it was cooking, sewing, or quilting. Oh my, more than tons of things. Many times our family room would turn into a quilting room and we children would play under the quilt as it was being tied or quilted.

She loved gardening. She had a huge vegetable garden on the side of our house, flower gardens, and big pots of geraniums that she kept on the front porch and on the back porch in the winter. She loved serving others in so many different ways. One of those ways was at Sunshine Terrace in the Alzhiemers unit. She used to say that she did not want this disese, but it ended up being her challange anyway. She showed her love and care in countless hours of service to the residents there.

There is no possible way to say all the things about our mother and what she accomplished in this life. She was an amazing lady with many layers! You were blessed to know one or more of those layers.

Love you mum for eternity and more! Enjoy renewing your relationships with your family on the other side!

There will be a veiwing 9:00am to 10:30am at the Nelson Funeral Home.

Funeral service will start at 11:00am and will be at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery, in Logan, Utah.

There will be Zoom access for those who would like that. The link is as follows: https://zoom.us/j/94929827867 or enter the Webinar ID: 949 2982 7867 through the zoom app.

Our Family expresses our deep felt appreciation for the staff at Legacy House and IHC Hospice Care for the wonderful care and service they provided to our mother over the last year and half.

Condolences & memories may be shated online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com