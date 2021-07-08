April 8, 1993 – July 4, 2021 (age 28)

Braxton Sterling Burns was called home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was 28 years old.

Braxton was born in Layton, Utah on April 8, 1993. As a rambunctious youth, he led himself (and his family) on many unforgettable adventures. This spirit stayed with him his entire life and led him to discover his love for the mountains and the wildlife found there. He loved to camp and fish. Braxton often said that someday he would live in the mountains permanently. Braxton also enjoyed reading. He could often be found studying politics and history. His love of history could be seen best in his love for genealogy, which he worked tirelessly on for many years.

Braxton was also a man of great love. He was open and friendly with everyone he met. He shared his passions openly with others in a way to connect with everyone around him. Members of his family often say you would have to look long and hard to find someone who didn’t like Braxton. One of his favorite things in life was music. At an early age, he could be found listening to his dad and uncles sing while his grandmother played the piano. Braxton wasn’t afraid to share how much he loved people. His big heart and positive attitude helped him overcome every obstacle he came up against.

Braxton is survived by his parents Sterling Edward Burns and Teresa Lynn Skinner; sisters Heather Camp Wilson (Matt); Jessica Burns Lucas (Joel); Marissa Burns Schmidt; Grandparents Marvin and Judy Skinner and Richard and Linda Burns. 4 nieces and 4 nephews; and many cousins.

Funeral services for Braxton will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11 A.M. at White Pine Funeral Home, 753 South 100 East Logan, UT.

Viewings will be held at White Pine Funeral Home Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 6 to 8 P.M. and Monday, July 12 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M.

Interment will be at Providence City Cemetery, 925 River Heights BLVD, River Heights, UT.

Those who would like to live stream the services may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88098890186?pwd=TzBqaldi…

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.