July 11, 1941 – July 4, 2021 (age 79)

Doris Atkinson John passed away July 4th, 2021, with her two daughters by her side and fireworks in the distance celebrating her life.

Doris entered this life in Malad, Idaho on July 11, 1941. She was the second child and daughter of William Spencer Atkinson and Pearl Jones Atkinson. She had six siblings, three of whom were there to greet her on the other side.

She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald A. John, in the Logan Temple on September 16,1960. Gerald passed away on November 18, 2005. They enjoyed time spent at their cabin with their children and grandchildren in Island Park, Idaho, fishing and riding 4-wheelers. They had a love for gardening and always had the most beautiful flowers and yard.

Doris worked as the Secretary for the Army ROTC at Utah State University for 18 years. She treated all the cadets as her own children and loved seeing them advance.

She enjoyed cooking, collecting new recipes, painting, picking wild-flowers, and drying all types of flowers and framing them. She loved and noticed all the beauty of nature.

Doris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings over the years. Later in life, she enjoyed her calling to serve in the Family History Library and volunteering at the Logan Regional Hospital Gift Shop. She gained many new friends and enjoyed learning and serving. She loved the Savior and was a valiant and faithful daughter of God to the end.

She is survived by two daughters, Geri (Gaylen) of Cottonwood Heights, UT and Cathy of Layton, UT. She has 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 3 p.m. in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W. 300 N. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in the Samaria Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.