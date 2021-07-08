Heather Elizabeth Campbell passed away on July 2, 2021 in Tremonton, Utah. She was born on January 15, 1986 in Ogden, Utah. The fourth child of Kevin Wesley Campbell and Christina Rogerson Quick.

Heather grew up in Farr West Utah and attended Ben Lomond High School. She was proud to be the first girl to play on the Plain City Recreational Football Team. Heather worked for many years at Moore’s Café, where she loved to serve her ‘regulars’. Heather had three children with Chase Venstra, they remained friends. She also worked at Ace Hardware in Tremonton, designing many of their booths and displays.

She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and many outdoors activities. Heather was a free spirit, who rarely wore shoes. One of her favorite places to visit was the family cabin in Bear Lake, where many fun memories were created.

She loved to make others feel beautiful and took great joy in doing hair and make-up for her friends and family, and was truly talented at it. Above all, Heather loved her kids and was an amazing and fierce mom, it was known she would defend her children at any cost. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Heather is survived by her mom Chris (Michael) Quick; her father Kevin (Jamie) Campbell; children- Bridger Venstra, Steele Venstra, Albany Venstra, and Cheyenne Venstra; siblings- Cherie (Jeremey) Baird, Jesse (Nicki) Campbell, Crystal Anderson, and Charlie Quick; grandma Linda Rogerson, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her grandpa Charles “Bud” Rogerson, grandparents Weston and Violet Campbell, aunt Claire Kelley, also two very close friends Bob and Frank.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. with a viewing prior from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Myers Mortuary, to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.