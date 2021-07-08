Katie Udy age 49 passed away July 7th 2021 of breast cancer at her home in Malad, Idaho surrounded by family.

Katie was born October 24, 1971 to Jeanetta Williams and Jim Udy in Odgen Utah. She was the second of four children. She spent her younger years in Portage and later moved to Salt Lake with her family where she graduated from Cyprus High School in Magna. She later attended Idaho State University.

In 1993 she gave birth to her pride and joy Morgan Nichole White. Morgan was Katie’s only child. Katie loved her nieces and nephews as her own but especially Colton Udy who she raised for a period of time.

Prior to her diagnosis, she worked at Thomas Market in Malad, Idaho. She also cared for her grandson, Porter who she loved so deeply. She always made everyone feel welcome and loved. She had a love for turtles, collecting rocks and sticks and listening to Kid Rock. She was an amazing strong woman who will be missed by everyone.

She is survived by her daughter Morgan and grandson Porter. Her mother Jeanetta Williams (Barry Jones), Father Jim Udy (Maralene), Sister Marcia, Brothers Shawn, TJ (Emmeli), Eddie (Lynette), Greg (Pam) and her best friend Patti Batt.

She is preceded in death by her beloved friend Shagg (Camille Cannon) and sister, Stacy Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Monday July 12, 2021 at 11am at the Malad 2nd Ward Church.

A viewing will be on Sunday July 11, 2021 from 5pm-7pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton) and on Monday July 12, 2021 from 9am -10:30am at the Malad 2nd Ward Church.

Online condolences can be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.