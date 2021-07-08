Logan Downtown Sidewalk Sale and the return of the popular Gallery Walk

Logandowntown.org

LOGAN — A couple big events are happening in downtown Logan as we head into the weekend. The 49th annual Sidewalk Sale continues Friday and Saturday from 10a.m. to 8p.m.

This free event is open to the public and offers more than 60 shopping and eating establishments and plenty of free parking.

Also Friday night the Cache Arts Alliance is sponsoring the first fully in-person Gallery Walk since December 2019. The walk will be held from 6 to 9p.m.

Nine local businesses will transform into galleries for the evening, giving patrons the opportunity to explore the local art scene.

To get a map and artist information, go to CacheArts.org/gallerywalk. And, of course, the weekly Gardener’s Market will be held Saturday from 9a.m. to 1p.m. in the area of and behind the historic court house at 199 N. Main.