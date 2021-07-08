Man accused in kids’ deaths in Idaho won’t face Arizona case

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday, May 24, 2021, on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before Lori and Chad married. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — An Idaho man accused along with his wife of conspiring to commit murder in the killings of her two children will not face criminal charges in Arizona in the earlier shooting death of his wife’s former husband.

Prosecutors declined to charge Chad Daybell in Charles Vallow’s killing. Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, is charged with conspiring to commit murder in Vallow’s death.

She’s accused in Idaho of conspiring with Chad Daybell to kill her son, daughter and Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori and Chad Daybell hold apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim they used to justify the killings.

Chad Daybell’s attorney declined to comment.