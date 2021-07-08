Velma “Val” Watson NeVille passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 6, 2021 in Brigham City, UT. She was born November 1, 1928, to Thomas Rowan and Dorothy Laura Skidmore Watson in Lovell, Wy. She married Donovan P. NeVille on July 17, 1955. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on November 24, 1982. He preceded her in death March 3, 1993.

Throughout her life, Val was a very independent and strong woman. She left home at the age 15 to San Francisco, CA to work in the Ship Yards during World War II. She loved to care for her yard and even mowed her grass up until the time of her death. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including as Librarian in the Brigham City 2nd Ward, a calling that she loved.

Family was her greatest passion. She worked tirelessly as a Home-maker taking care of her home and family needs. She loved her dog, Josie, and her horse, Yeller. She won 6th place in a Western Writing Competition in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She would often remind her family to “Treat others with kindness because you don’t know what is going on with them at home.”

Val is survived by her children: Michael D. NeVille (Kim), Abigail R. NeVille (Bryan Hatch), Dana NeVille, Tommy NeVille; 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, several siblings, daughter: Valarie Fay NeVille; grandchildren: Breanna Durfee, Jessica NeVille, Renae Durfee Taylor; daughter-in-law: Xang NeVille; and son-in-law: Charlie Durfee.

The family would like to express appreciation to Inspiration Hospice for their wonderful care given to Val.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Brigham City 2nd Ward Chapel, 420 South 800 West, Brigham City, UT.

Both viewings will be held at the Myers Mortuary 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT, Friday, July 9, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com