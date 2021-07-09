July 19, 1925 – July 7, 2021 (age 95)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, Annie Moore Roundy, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Maple Springs Assisted Living in North Logan, Utah. She was born on July 19, 1925 in Payson, Utah, a daughter of Oro Huish and Ethel Nuttall Moore. She married Varsel Clair Roundy on August 1, 1946 in the St. George Temple in St. George, Utah. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2014.

Annie and her husband, Clair were loving parents of 10 children, Warren (Carol) Roundy; Rowena (Don) Jones; Floyd (Ann) Roundy; Keith (Sheryl) Roundy; Norman Roundy; Cinthia (Michael) Van Slyke; Pauline (John) Cristando; Verleen (Alan) Harris; Nina (Joseph) Dutton; Doris (Jeffrey) Van Slyke; one brother, Leonard Moore.

Annie and Clair served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Detroit and in the Salt Lake City Genealogy Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sweetheart, Varsel Clair Roundy, one grandson, Matthew Van Slyke and three sisters.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Click this link to view additional details about Annie’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/annie-moore-roundy

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.