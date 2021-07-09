Cache County Republicans set Aug. 4 for special election

Cache County GOP chairman Chris Booth has announced that a special election to select replacement candidates for outgoing County Attorney James Swink will be held Wednesday, Aug, 4.

LOGAN – The Cache County Republic Party has set the schedule for its upcoming special election to nominate replacements for recently departed County Attorney James Swink.

Cache GOP chair Chris Booth said that the event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in the auditorium of Sky View High School in Smithfield.

Registration of special election voters will be from 6 to 7 p.m. that evening, with the party meeting to begin immediately afterward.

Under state law, Booth explained, every member of the Cache County Central Committee will be eligible to participate in the special election. That includes precinct chairs, vice-chairs, secretaries, treasurers, executive committee members and elected officials.

Booth added that the filing period for candidates to fill the vacant county attorney post is now open. Those candidates can join the local race by e-mailing a completed application to Cache County GOP leaders not later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

Application forms can be found at https://cachegop.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/County-Attorney-Filing-Paperwork.pdf

Local GOP members will select the names of up to three county attorney candidates to be forwarded to the Cache County Council for review. The members of that panel will then appoint one attorney to serve out the remainder of Swink’s elected term through Dec. 31, 2022.

Booth said that the minimum qualifications for a county attorney candidate are that he or she be a resident of the county and licensed by Utah State Bar association.

The Aug. 4 balloting will be the third special election held by the Cache GOP in less than a year. Previous gatherings of this sort selected Jess Bradfield to replace Jill Zollinger as county clerk in 2020 and James Zook to replace Craig Buttars as county executive early in 2021.

After 12 years as county attorney, Swink resigned his elective office on July 5 to pursue new career opportunities as a prosecutor in the Weber County Attorney’s Office.