COWBOY POETRY: Ben’s Words

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

I’ve listened to Ben Franklin’s words of, “Early off to bed.” And then he says,

“Wake early. You’ll be wiser in the head.”

He even boasts one further. States, “You’ll be a wealthy man.” And claims of

pure good health. I say, “Work out and get a tan.”

So, Ben let’s talk about your words of healthy, wealthy and wise. It’s time I

hollered foul ‘bout your to bed and when to rise.

‘Cuz I hit the sack, still daylight, “With the chickens,” some would say. And out of

bed by 4 a.m. to meet a brand-new day.

My sleep routine has been with me for dang near most my years. But I sure as

heck ain’t wiser. Was old Ben just drinking beers?

So, tell me does a wise man wake but cannot make a peep, when it’s so disgusting

early, everyone is still asleep?

And while I’m sitting there alone, I think about my debt. ‘Cuz my pocketbook’s

much flatter than a mallard duck’s instep.

So, Ben I guess I’m wondering when wealth will come my way? I’ll check my bank

account, perhaps a stimulus today.

Well Mr. Franklin, I can say my health’s ‘bout like the rest. Instead of sleep I

worry. I’ve gained an ulcer as my guest.

On the good side I drink Maalox. It’s a cure for all your ills. And if you like the

taste of chalk, it’ll be one of your thrills.

Well, some say it’s all relative. To have is being rich. And living all these years

makes me a wise old son-of-a-gun.

I don’t believe I’ll ever change the hours of my sleep. I guess I’ve found some

blessings from Ben’s words that I can reap.

So, Ben I’ll give you credit. Guess your words ain’t full of lies. Compared to some

my life is mostly healthy, wealthy and wise.