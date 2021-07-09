July 27, 1935 – July 7, 2021 (age 85)

D. David Marcyes, 85, of North Logan, UT, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 7, 2021. Dave was born on July 27, 1935, to Thelma Picklesimer and Melvin Marcyes in Richmond, California. He was raised in Tracy, California. After graduating from BYU, he earned his doctorate from Indiana University and was a Professor at Weber State University and San Jose State University. Known for his fun sense of humor, he had an easy rapport with people.

Dave married Sharon Eastman in 1969 and they were later sealed in the Oakland Temple. Dave brought 4 children from a previous marriage: Becky, David, Linda, and Victor. And Sharon brought 2 children from a previous marriage: Gary and Yvonne, who Dave adopted and raised as his own. Together, they had 3 children: Kami, Lisa, and Jay.

Dave loved music and had a lifelong passion for singing. He sang with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Choral Arts Society of Utah, and the Utah Festival Chorus. He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and enjoyed serving in various callings including Bishop, High Councilman, and temple worker. He served two missions with Sharon: CES in Williamsburg, VA, and Employment Services in Logan, UT.

Dave is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Marcyes, and his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Eastman Marcyes, and nine children: Gary (Tina) Champlin of Colorado Springs, CO; Becky (Gary) James of Pleasant Grove, UT; David (Raquel) Marcyes of River Heights, UT; Yvonne Marcyes of Logan, UT; Linda (Bob) Brady of South Jordan, UT; Victor (Annette) Jewkes of North Logan, UT; Kami (Craig) Huntzinger of North Logan, UT; Lisa Marcyes of Logan, UT; and Jay (Dee) Marcyes of North Logan, UT; as well as 40 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Sunday, July 11, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the White Pine Funeral Home, 753 S 100 E, Logan, UT.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1 pm, at the North Logan 11th Ward, 1550 East 1900 North, North Logan, Utah, with a viewing before from 11:30am-12:30pm.

Interment will be in the North Logan City Cemetery.

Those who would like to live stream the funeral may use the following link:

