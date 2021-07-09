Dennis Ray Jensen, 81, was called home on Thursday, July 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 6, 1940, in Carson City, Nevada, to Ray Burwell Jensen and Charlotte Evelyn Jenkins. He graduated from Cyprus High School then attended Brigham Young University.

Dennis served a full-time mission in Minnesota for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He married the love of his life, Delila Jo Olsen, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 17, 1964.

Dennis served in the Army Reserves. He served in many callings in the church including Ward and Stake Clerk, Ward and Stake Missionary and Temple Ordinance Worker. He also served a full-time mission in Nauvoo, fulfilling a lifelong dream with his lovely wife, Delila.

Dennis lived in Magna, West Valley, Bluebell, and Brigham City Utah. He enjoyed electronics and had a love of learning and gaining knowledge; he also appreciated music.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rocky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for their tender care.

Dennis is survived by his wife: Delila; children: Ron Jensen (Deane), Betty Jo Riley (Bret), Malynda Lunt (Larry), Jeff Jensen (Sandi), Mike Jensen (Ronda), Jana Adams (Jeremy), Clara Sargent (David); sister: Sharlene Buckner; brothers: Randy Jensen and David Jensen; 26 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hunter 15th Ward LDS Church Building, 5000 West Pavant Avenue, West Valley, UT.

Viewings will be held Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT and also Monday July 19, 2021 before the funeral from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Hunter 15th Ward LDS Church Building.

