Latest numbers in the daily coverage of the pandemic

LOGAN — The Utah Department of Health(UDOH) reported 655 new cases of COVID-19 from Thursday to Friday with the Bear River Health District (BRHD) reporting 21 new cases in that same time period.

Bringing the total number of cases in the 3-county area comprising BRHD to 22,481. Statewide the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 411 per day.

Meanwhile UDOH reports 6,320 more vaccines administered, bringing the total number to 2,902,020. There are 237 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,757. Deaths from the virus are now at 2,393 statewide with five new deaths reported and one originally reported on May 21st being removed after further review.

418,976 positive cases have been reported in Utah over the course of the last 15 months.