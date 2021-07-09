Search and rescue teams called to help injured horseback rider

LOGAN — A 70-year-old man was hospitalized after he was injured while horseback riding southwest of Tony Grove Lake. The accident occurred Friday morning around 10:40 a.m.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said the man was in the Cottonwood Spring area, northeast of Mt. Elmer, when the horse rolled on top of him. Deputies are unsure whether the horse stumbled or threw off the victim, before rolling over him.

Another rider was able to help the older man and call 911.

Cache County Search and Rescue and paramedics were dispatched to the Tony Grove area. A team search and rescue trail runners were able to make it to the victim first. They reported the man had sustained injuries to his shoulder and leg.

Peck said, due to the remote area and the potential risks of trying to transport the man, a medical helicopter was requested. Crews were concerned that if they tried to load the victim onto a rescue cart and transport him back to Tony Grove, his condition would have worsened.

The medical helicopter was able to land near the accident area. It transported the victim to the hospital.

Peck said the man was in stable condition.

