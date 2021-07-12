July 15, 1936 ~ July 9, 2021 (age 84)
Burrell Dean Hereford, 84, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021.
No services were held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Burrell Dean Hereford, 84, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021.
No services were held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!
Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!