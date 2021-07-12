Burrell Dean Hereford

July 12, 2021
July 15, 1936 ~ July 9, 2021 (age 84)

Burrell Dean Hereford, 84, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021.

No services were held.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.

