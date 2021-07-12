Camp helps kids explore space and space travel

CacheMakers.org

LOGAN — Space – the Final Frontier is more than just the opening words of a popular 1960’s Sci-fi TV show. It’s the name of a Space camp being held next week for local young people in Grades 4 through 7. The camp is sponsored by the Cache Makers organization.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Sam Powell, a summer intern with Cache Makers talked about the camp.

“It’s exactly what it sounds like, we’re going to talk about anything space-related that we can. We’re really excited for helping the kids to know about planets and solar systems and a lot of what’s out there. Then we’re also really excited to get into some of the stuff more about what we can do with space….we want to build some model rocket ships and that sort of stuff and talk about space travel,” he said.

Powell was asked about the support that goes into making it possible for them to organize such a camp.

“A lot of it comes from the community support, I think that’s really the key. We’re here just planning as many activities and stuff that we can do, but I think the word getting out is really the important part that makes it happen. All the funding for it..or the bulk of the funding for it comes from 4-H and that really makes a big difference for us to be able to put on an amazing camp like this.”

Cache Maker Space is located in the Bridgerland Technical College West campus and provides hands-on activities for young people with an emphasis on the STEM and STEAM sciences. You can learn more at CacheMakers-dot-org.