October 8, 1930 – July 1, 2021 (age 90)

Charlene Hannah Zollinger Thompson, 90, departed this life peacefully on July 1, 2021 at her home in St. George, UT. Charlene was born October 8, 1930, in Logan, Utah to Ruby James and Joseph Charles Zollinger. She was the oldest of four girls. Charlene spent much of her early years between Utah and California. She loved Southern California and always considered herself a California girl. She graduated from San Bernardino High School after which she attended Utah State University. While attending Utah State, Charlene met and married S. Keith Thompson. They were married for time and all eternity on December 29, 1952, in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Charlene and Keith had four children: Alan, Valoie, Stephen, and Annette. On February 15, 2002, Charlene’s beloved husband of 49 years unexpectedly passed away. Charlene loved and missed Keith and spoke of him often.

She was an organized and independent person allowing her to move through the trying 19 years that followed Keith’s passing. Charlene used to say, “by the yard it’s hard, by the inch it’s a cinch.” A devoted wife, mother and loving grandmother, Charlene, was filled with service, commitment, hard work and concern for others. She would always tell her children and grandsons to drive safely. The safety of her family was constantly on her mind. Charlene enjoyed getting together with her two sisters, Pat and Janice. For many years, two weeks during the summer were set aside for her sisters and their children to visit Logan.

Charlene always had a lot of fun activities planned and many delicious meals, including her famous tacos. Charlene and her sisters were able to take their father on several temple trips and to visit church history sites. Yearly girls’ trips with her daughters, sisters, and nieces, created special memories for all. Charlene was able to visit both of her sisters in May of this year. Charlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After Keith’s passing, she spent her time between her homes in Salt Lake City, UT, Palm Springs, CA, and St. George, UT. She was involved in the lives of her grandsons; they had a wonderful relationship. When she was in St. George, they would get together often for lunch or dinner. Charlene leaves behind her gray cat Precious who has been her devoted companion for the last 12 years. She loved Precious very much and one of her last requests was to take care of “her kitty”.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Charles, husband Keith, sister Valoie, and son-in-law Craig Donaldson.

Charlene is survived by her four children and two grandsons: Alan Thompson, Salt Lake City, UT; Valoie Thompson, St. George, UT; Stephen Thompson, Logan, UT; Annette Donaldson, St. George, UT; Andrew Donaldson, St. George, UT; and Jacob Donaldson Provo, UT. She is also survived by her two sisters: Patricia (Leo) Hanna, Newport Beach, CA; Janice (Ron) Dorst, Saratoga, CA.

A celebration of life for family and friends was held at White Pine Mortuary July 9, 2021.

Interment in the Logan City Cemetery.