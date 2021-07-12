Maxine Nield Henderson (71) passed away in Pocatello, Idaho on Saturday July 10, 2021. She was the wife of David Chris Henderson and they shared 46 years of marriage.

Born in Montpelier Idaho on June 24, 1950, Maxine was the daughter of loving parents, William Edward and Viola Marie Nield and the youngest of ten children. She attended schools in the Bear Lake area and graduated from Bear Lake High School, afterward enjoying her education at Ricks College and Idaho State University. Maxine worked in various employment during her life, but her greatest joy was found in being a mother and homemaker.

Maxine was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she enjoyed serving in the Relief Society and Primary organizations. She found joy in crocheting, ceramics, reading, conversations with her mom, who was her best friend, and spending time with her family.

Maxine is survived by her husband, David Chris Henderson (Pocatello), son Lynn & Amy Henderson (Omaha, NE), daughter Jenny & Jon Higgins (Pocatello, ID), son Kenneth Henderson (Montpelier, ID), eight grandchildren, and brothers Tom Nield (Pocatello, ID) and Kenneth Nield (Montpelier, ID).

She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, two daughters and one son.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday July 15, 2021 at 12:00pm in Montpelier Idaho at the 2nd Ward building located at 585 North 8th Street.

A viewing will be held from 11:00am to the time of the service.

Interment will be at the Montpelier, Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.