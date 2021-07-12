December 19, 1933 – July 7, 2021 (age 87)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Merlene Jane Cook Moore, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Maple Springs Retirement Center in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born on December 19, 1933 in Willard, Utah, a daughter of Merlin and Lyma Beutler Cook. Merlene attended school in Willard and Roy and graduated from Weber High School in 1952. She married Joseph Oakley Moore, Jr. on April 8, 1953 in the Logan Temple. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2003.

Merlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brigham City 13th Ward, where she served in many capacities. She especially enjoyed being a temple ordinance worker, teaching Relief Society and playing the organ at the temple. Her family and the church were the most important things in her life.

Merlene enjoyed traveling with her husband and went to Israel, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Italy, many other European countries and many places in the United States. She belonged to the Ladies Community Club and the Red Hat Society. Merlene enjoyed playing the piano, organ, sewing, needlepoint, quilting, painting, cooking and especially making cookies.

Surviving are five children: Jim (Tere) Moore; Jay (Theresa) Moore; Thomas (Angela) Moore; Ryan (Tracy) Moore; Mary Limb; 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and one sister, Joyce (Hal) Stoddard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Oakley Moore, son-in-law, Jeff Limb and three brothers and two sisters.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

Click this link to view additional details about Merlene’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/merlene-moore

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

