Utah acknowledges it misinterpreted federal vaccine data

FILE PHOTO: Masked doctor checks test results. Photo by Irwan iwe on Unsplash

Because the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) found it has been interpreting federal vaccination data incorrectly, the department has revised the reported percentage of Utah adults who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday, July 12, 67 percent of Utah adults have received at least one dose rather than the 70 percent previously reported.

“It is disappointing to discover we did not reach our goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults with at least one dose by July 4,” said a UDOH statement. “And we regret that inaccurate information was relayed to Gov. Cox and the people of Utah.”

Since the last UDOH report Friday, there was an average of 415 positive coronavirus cases the last three days. The department has reported 2,399 COVID deaths during the pandemic, including six new deaths from the weekend.

The Bear River Health District, which has experienced fairly low case counts recently, included 45 cases found in the district over the last three days.

The Bear River Health District (BRHD) reported a total of 22,526 cases in northern Utah with 22,209 of them classified as “recovered.” To date 972 have been hospitalized in the district during the pandemic and there have been 112 coronavirus deaths in northern Utah.

As of Monday 53.6 percent of all the district’s residents are fully vaccinated (69,722 people). That includes 56.1 percent in Cache County, 48.1 percent in Box Elder County and 48.0 percent in Rich County. A total of 147,809 doses have been administered in northern Utah.

The Monday report shows 8,835 Utahns were tested since Friday and a total of 14,294 tests were conducted in Utah during that time. There have been 418,976 positive coronavirus cases since the outbreak.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases spiked to 447 per day in the last three days.

Other metrics grew over the weekend including the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” which is up from 11.9 percent to 12.3 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” jumped to 8.2 percent from 8.0 percent.

The latest news from Idaho shows 2,165 coronavirus deaths with 195,917 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,235 positive cases in Franklin County, 400 in Bear Lake County and 368 in Oneida County.