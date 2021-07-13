Girl hospitalized after near-drowning in Logan

Written by Will Feelright
July 13, 2021

LOGAN — A young girl was hospitalized after a near-drowning in Logan Tuesday afternoon. The accident was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 160 W. 400 South.

According to emergency radio traffic, a caller phoned 911, reporting the girl was found unresponsive in a pool. It was unknown how long she had been under the water.

A nurse was at the home and began performing CPR on the child.

When paramedics arrived, the girl had regained consciousness, and was breathing and crying. She was transported to Logan Regional Hospital.

