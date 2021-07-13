Karolyn Ball Stokes, age 78, passed away at her home in Mantua, Utah on July 11, 2021 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 14, 1942 in Ogden, Utah to Wellington “Bud” Beech Ball and Doris Jensen.

She was raised in Brigham City and attended Box Elder Junior High and Box Elder High School.

She married Leland Charles Stokes on September 28, 1962 in Brigham City. Their marriage was later solemnized on July 6, 1965 in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Leland’s US Navy service took their family to assignments in Illinois, California, and Washington. Karolyn understood that home is much more than a physical location, and the anchor she provided brought peace and stability in even the most difficult situations. Retirement from the Navy brought the Stokes family back to Utah, where they have spent the last 43 years enjoying and loving their ever-growing family.

She was proud of her Danish ancestry and devoted over 18 years of her life pouring over and extracting names from microfilm records. To her this was a labor of love, and one that aligned with her desire to quietly honor and serve without recognition or reward. While she never formally learned to speak Danish, she was endowed with the gift of tongues and could decipher records that others could not. Since her passing we have marveled to consider the throngs of people awaiting her with a hug and expression of love and gratitude for her devoted service to each one of them.

Karolyn also served faithfully in many other church positions within the Relief Society and Primary organizations. She never hesitated to accept a calling to serve others.

She thoroughly enjoyed her outings with her mom and siblings, and weekly shopping adventures with her children.

Karolyn found joy in the simple things of life and delighted in nature. She loved to watch the birds and listen to their songs. Over the past few years she has enjoyed spending time with her sweetheart, cultivating the love they have for each other at “Stokes Rapids” in Blacksmith Fork Canyon.

People were often surprised when Karolyn’s quiet demeanor was transformed by her keen sense of humor and mischievous wit, and those who knew her best were treated to some wonderful belly laughs.

Karolyn’s greatest joy in life was her family. The way her face lit up when she was with them has provided a sweet memory that will never be forgotten.

Being around Karolyn made you want to be a better person, one of the many reasons why the positive impact of her life will be felt for generations.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years and their four children, Karrie Perry (John), Dawnell Keyes (Douglas), Stephanie Foulger (Randy) and Daniel Stokes. Her siblings Marcia Luther (Gary), Jean Lee (Dwayne), Sherry Locasscio (Bill), Kathy Evans (Roy) and Craig Ball (Wendy). She also leaves 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son David Charles Stokes.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Myers Mortuary (205 South 100 East, Brigham City).

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery immediately following the services.

