Logan man confesses to downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Jeremy Littlewood (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man has pleaded guilty to downloading child pornography. Jeremy Littlewood was booked into the Cache County Jail last year, after law enforcement executed a search warrant to his home.

Littlewood accepted a plea deal during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, Monday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped five remaining charges against the defendant.

According to prosecutors, law enforcement officials began investigating Littlewood after receiving a tip that he was downloading nude photographs of young teenage girls. The pictures were saved on an online storage account.

Police officers obtained a warrant to search the account. A portion of it reportedly contained several popular movies, religious videos and records. There were also multiple images of pornographic photos of girls, estimated to be between 8 and 15-years-old.

A picture of a university student ID card for Littlewood was saved along with the images of pornography. There were also several photos that appeared to be from the defendant’s social media accounts.

Officers executed a warrant to search Littlewood’s home, near 241 S. 1280 West November 2020. Inside, they seized multiple electronic storage items and a laptop computer. The devices were turned over to the Utah State Crime Lab for forensic analysis.

Littlewood didn’t speak during Monday’s hearing. He is currently out of jail after previously posting bail. He was scheduled to be sentenced August 23 and could be sentenced to up to 15-years in prison.

