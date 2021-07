March 14, 2001 – July 8, 2021 (age 20)

Sage Evelyn Brazell, age 20, passed away peacefully the afternoon of July 8, 2021 surrounded by her family and her beloved cats.

Please join us in a celebration of her life at a viewing this Wednesday evening from 6 – 8 pm, July 14, 2021 at Sunset Valley Mortuary located at 1950 N. Main St. In Logan, UT.

To Honor Sage’s wishes, please do not wear black clothes. Pink, purple florals and bright colors preferred. Thank you!