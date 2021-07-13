Shannon “Toad” Lee Brewer, passed away unexpectedly due to complications of a stroke, on July 8, 2021. She was born on August 12, 1964, in Logan, Utah, that daughter of Dixie Jensen. She grew up in Hyrum, when she was about 5 years old Toad moved to Sunset, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High School.

Following High school, Toad went to work at Hill Field doing early computer work. She decided to return to school and graduated from Weber State College in 1998 with a Bachelors of Integrated Studies. In 1996 she started working at the IRS as a data Transcriber, this is where she met her sweetheart, Scott.

Scott Cardon and Toad married on October 30, 2012 in Ogden, Utah.

Toad was very crafty and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross stitch, needle point and making earrings. She was a talented writer and wrote 42 novels, which she classified as “Defective Fiction”.

Survived by her husband, Scott, her four house cats of the apocalypse, Sammy, Stephanie, Visilli and Elizabeth, also survived by her cousins, and her in-law family.

Preceded in death by her mother, her uncle Kay, Aunts Bonnie and Lona.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Toad’s birthday, August 12, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. with a time of sharing held at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

Interment will be in the West Warren Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.