Teresa C. Apodaca, 43, from Brigham City, UT, passed away June 28, 2021, at approximately 2:40 a.m., due to COVID-19 Pneumonia. After four weeks of fighting, she was finally able to let go. She was born on November 20, 1977, in Brigham City, UT. She was the fourth child of Louis and Irene Apodaca – Roger Apodaca, Joaquin Apodaca, Angela (Adam) Harvey, Sammi Jo Revilla.

Teresa was a fan of sports and her real passion, well that was revealed when her sons were old enough to play sports. She was their biggest fan. It didn’t matter which sport they played; she was there to let you know “That’s my boy!”

Don’t forget her girls. Her very own princesses to play with. She adored her children and grandchildren above all. Teresa was passionate about them.

She touched many lives and will be missed by all.

Teresa is survived by her four children and three grandchildren (Breyeden/Angela, Ty, Lucas, Alex) Ceydee, Vinnie, Cheyenne and her fifth – Bob (Quincey).

Teresa is preceded in death by her niece, Cera K. Apodaca in 2003 and her sister, Sammi Jo Revilla in 2019.

A Private Family Viewing was held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

