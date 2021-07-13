USU issues safety alert amid surging COVID cases on campuses

LOGAN — Utah State University officials issued a safety alert as healthcare workers reported a surge in coronavirus cases on its campuses. The Code Blue alert was sent out to students, faculty, and staff Tuesday afternoon.

USU director of Emergency Management Ellis Bruch said state and local health officials are concerned about a recent increase in COVID-19 cases across Utah, linked to the more contagious Delta variant. The increasing trend has been seen at USU as well.

Bruch explained, recently the USU testing lab has been reporting 1-2 positive results a day. That is a substantial increase over results in May, when university COVID testing continued after the end of spring semester without identifying any positive cases.

Nearly all of the recent cases have been among unvaccinated individuals.

Bruch said school officials strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated. They also advice Aggies who may feel sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 to be tested.

The Logan campus has free testing for students and employees in the East Stadium parking lot, Monday through Friday, 8-10 a.m.

will@cvradio.com