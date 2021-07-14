Cache County to open new trailhead south of Wellsville

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Murray Farm Trailhead south of Wellsville is set for 9 a.m. on Thursday.

WELLSVILLE – The official opening of a new Cache County trailhead is slated for Thursday.

That ribbon-cutting for the Murray Farm Trailhead south of Wellsville on National Forest System Land is set for 9 a.m., according to Carly Lansche, the regional trail and active transportation coordinator for Cache County.

The new trailhead, located at 800 South, has 12 parking stalls and eight trailer parking spaces, plus a rest room.

“This trailhead connects non-motorized users to Narrow and Wide Canyon trails as well as the Wellsville Ridge Trail,” Lansche explains.

The trailhead was constructed by the Cache County Road Department on property adjacent to the Wellsville Mountain Wilderness, according to a county press release.

The 603-acre property was originally purchased from Dean and Allison Murray in 2005 with a grant from the state Land and Water Conservation Fund. The purpose of that land acquisition was to conserve open space, protect wildlife habitat and secure future public access to the adjacent wildlife area.

Lansche added that Cache County and the Logan Ranger District worked together to construct the new year-round trailhead.

Funding for the project was secured through the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, the Recreation Trail Program and the Northern Utah Resource Advisory Committee of the U.S. Forest Service.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting event on Thursday. Directions to the site of the Murray Farm Trailhead can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Murray+Farm+Trailhead/@41.6191253,-111.9526089,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xc6e5a0109d2c89e!8m2!3d41.6191253!4d-111.9526089