Fire destroys historic building in Tremonton

Daryl Building fire, July 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Tina Fulgham)

TREMONTON — A fire Tuesday afternoon destroyed one of the oldest remaining buildings in Tremonton. The fire was at the Daryl Building, located on the corner of 100 West and Main Street.

Multiple fire agencies, including Tremonton, Brigham City and Garland, responded in the effort to put out the fire and save the building and others nearby.

Photos showed the building fully engulfed in flames as firefighters sprayed water on the exterior of the building and trying to prevent flames from spreading to nearby structures. The building ultimately had to be torn down Tuesday evening, and city officials urged residents to reduce water more than ever due to the amount of water used in battling the fire.

A post on the city’s social media account said due to the extensive damage, the Daryl Building was deemed a total loss and was knocked down. Crews were expected to continue working through the night to completely extinguish the fire.

In addition to the loss of a historic building — which, according to the city’s website, was built in 1930 — the amount of water used in the effort to fight the blaze has city leaders concerned.

Tremonton City officials said 3,000 gallons per minute were used for about three-and-a-half hours, and crews were going to continue using about 1,000 gallons per minute through the night.

The water system is still functioning although it has taken a hit to the already low water supply.

The city asked residents to skip watering their lawns for the next two days and do everything else they can to help conserve water, in hopes that they will continue to have drinking water.

The extent of damage from Tuesday’s fire is still being accessed. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

will@cvradio.com