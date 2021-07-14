Logan Aquatic Center announces temporary partial closure

Official here have announced that the 50-meter pool and diving well of the Logan Aquatic Center will be temporarily closed on Wednesday and Thursday for repairs.

The center’s 50-meter pool and diving well will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for replacement of a pump that has malfunctioned, according to Logan spokesperson Emily Malik.

“Without that motor,” Malik explained, “the pool cannot circulate water through its filtration system, making it dangerously difficult for lifeguards to see swimmers in the water.

“This temporary closure only affects the large pool at this time. The leisure pool and pool slides are still open to the public, although admission will be limited to 530 patrons due to state regulations.”

Malik added that the temporary closure will preclude lap swimming and water aerobics in the morning and evening on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Logan Aquatic Center reopened during Memorial Day weekend, after being closed throughout the entire summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. This partial closure is the first interruption of service during the center’s 2021 season.

“We want to thank the public for their patience while we work to get this problem fixed as quickly as possible,” Malik said.

For additional information regarding the partial closure of the Aquatic Center, residents are requested to call the Logan Parks and Recreation Department at 435-716-9247.