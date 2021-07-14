Logan company making water safe worldwide

Dennis Brown checks the calibration on equipment used to put the caps on bottles at Auquamira.

LOGAN – Aquamira Technology, located at 917 West 600 West in Logan, is a small company with worldwide distribution of their products. The simple-to-use Aquamira water treatment drops use chlorine dioxide to kill odor-causing bacteria and enhance the taste of stored potable water.

The chemical drops distributed by Auquamira are effective in clear, muddy, warm and cold water. They have been around since the 1920’s.

The company also makes filtration systems that will purify water from bacteria, viruses and other pollutants.

“We make a point of using water purification products for emergencies and the outdoor industry,” said Gary Cruikshank. “We’ve been around for 20 years.”

The company moved to Logan about 15 years ago.

“We are servicing accounts all over Central and South America, India, China, Haiti, Bahamas all over the place,” Cruikshank said. “People find out about us when we show up at disasters, on the internet or trade shows.”

The Logan-based company sells water purification systems to universities, long-term health facilities, community emergency organizations and hospitals for disaster preparedness.

“We manufacture everything in Logan,” Cruikshank said. “We have 16 people working in our facility, but that varies a little depending on the season. Right now we are in the slow season.”

The company made a lightweight back pack system that has pressurized purified water. They make the DIVVY system, the only non-powered filter system that works manually with no gas or electricity.

“Early on, we made products for backpacking, then we came up with the water purification systems,” Cruikshank said. “Then we came up with the DIVVY system, one unit can purify water for up to 10,000 people a day.”

The system has a hand pump which draws water from a source and delivers it into a collapsible 250 gallon reservoir. The water from the reservoir is treated, then passes through a filter system before it fills gallon reusable bags.

“Water is the most important thing, besides air, we need to survive,” Cruikshank said. “Our focus is on the technology of human powered water filtration systems.”

Cruikshank said there is nothing out there that does what they do.

Cruikshank considers himself a shade tree inventor and his partner Dennis Brown is an engineer.

“We’ve been told that we’ve saved many lives,” he said.

Brown said the DIVVY system is portable and can be carried in the back of an SUV.

“It comes in three large suitcase-looking cases,” Brown said. “It can be easily set up in 20 minutes or less.”

Auquamira manufactures filtered water bottles for faith-based organizations all over the world.

“We have a pump with a filter in it for people who store water,” Brown said. “After the water sits for a long time, it starts to take the taste of the container. We have a pump that will filter the water and give it clear taste.”

Aquamira’s small Logan operation effects lives in peril all over the world.