Logan man sentenced to prison for having sex with teen girl

Booking photo for Frederick A. Guadarrama (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to prison for raping a 14-year-old girl and continuing to have a sexual relationship with her. Frederick A. Guadarrama asked the court for a second chance, while partially blaming his actions again on PTSD from his years of military service.

Guadarrama was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by webcam from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

In July 2017, Guadarrama raped the then 14-year-old girl while he was on leave from the military and visiting Cache County. The girl became pregnant and later gave birth to a baby.

In April 2019, he was sentenced to 120-days in jail and ordered to have no contact with the victim, after he had pleaded “no contest” to one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. Defense attorney Kelly Booth had claimed the defendant suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was so drunk on the night of the crime, he couldn’t remember what happened.

In August 2020, Guadarrama was arrested again after prosecutors learned he was continuing to have a sexual relationship with the same underage girl.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, defense attorney Kevin Vander Werff again highlighted how Guadarrama has PTSD after serving several tours of duty. He asked the court to allow his client the opportunity to seek help instead of incarceration.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said it was offensive to blame Guadarrama’s actions on a mental illness, noting how there were many veterans diagnosed with PTSD that were not having sexual relationships with teenage girls. He told the court, the defendant didn’t deserve another chance and should be sent to prison.

Guadarrama told the court that he was not a monster despite the crimes he was convicted of. He said he carried some emotional scars of war that put him in dark places. He asked for mercy, stating that he needed help with his mental illness.

Judge Brian Cannell noted how Guadarrama had failed to follow court orders in the past. He said he was confident that the defendant wasn’t willing to change his life yet.

Guadarrama was sentenced to serve zero to 5-years in prison but given credit for time already served.

