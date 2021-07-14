Man sentenced to prison for assaulting woman and stealing car

Booking photo for Peter Joel Duffy (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to more time in prison for strangling a woman and stealing a car last summer. Peter J. Duffy, who is currently serving a prison term on a separate case, was given the maximum sentence after a judge expressed concern with his criminal history.

Duffy was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by Webex from prison. He had previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of theft, a third-degree felony; and attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor.

In August, Duffy took a friend’s car without permission. He drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed, rolling and totaling it.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Days later, Duffy got into an argument with a woman about drugs. When she didn’t have any to give him, the defendant tried to strangle her. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar said Duffy was a menace to society and had left a trail of crime after coming to the valley last August. She asked for the harshest penalty possible.

Judge Brian Cannell agreed that Duffy’s past criminal actions were concerning. He expressed the need to protect the public and sentenced the defendant to 0-5 years in prison.

