Utah State student-athletes earn 229 Academic All-Mountain West honors

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State student-athletes earned a combined 229 academic all-Mountain West citations in the spring, as announced by the conference offices on Wednesday. The total represented the third-highest in the league as UNLV led the way with 243 and Colorado State followed with 235.
The Aggies had the most honored among the MW in men’s cross country (19), men’s track & field (46) and women’s track & field (50). Utah State’s women’s cross country and women’s tennis teams each finished second in the league with 19 and eight honorees, respectively, while softball finished third with 18 honorees. Utah State was also represented in men’s basketball (9), women’s basketball (10), men’s golf (7), women’s soccer (25), men’s tennis (6) and women’s volleyball (12).
The spring academic total is the highest in Utah State history, as sports that were typically awarded academic honors in the fall ended up playing abbreviated schedules in the spring. Those sports included women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.
To be eligible for 2021 Spring Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. The athletic contribution/participation requirement has been omitted for this award this year due to the impact of COVID-19.
During the 2020-21 academic year, Utah State garnered a total of 283 academic all-conference awards.
Men’s Basketball (9)
Marco Anthony, Sr., 3.46, General Studies
Steven Ashworth, Fr., 3.54, Marketing
Justin Bean, Sr., 3.34, Kinesiology
Trevin Dorius, Jr., 3.62, Management
Brock Miller, Sr., 3.78, Masters Business Administration
Karson Stastny, Fr., 3.27, Accounting
Matthew Wickizer, Fr., 3.65, Business Administration
Rollie Worster, Fr., 3.84, Kinesiology
Szymon Zapala, Fr., 3.77, Exploratory
Women’s Basketball (10)
Jessica Chatman, Gr., 3.91, Masters of Education: Psychology
Elli Emrich, So., 3.12, Exploratory
Kinley Falsev, Fr., 3.75, Exercise Science
Taylor Franson, Jr., 3.66, Journalism
Emmie Harris, Sr., 3.69, Biology
Emily Jarrell, Fr., 3.43, Exploratory
Shyla Latone, Jr., 3.22, Social Work
Meagan Mendazona, Fr., 3.59, Psychology
Halle Nelson, Fr., 3.55, Exploratory
Jocelyn Polansky, So., 3.61, Psychology
Men’s Cross Country (19)
Bridger Altice, So., 3.92, Electrical Engineering
Heston Andersen, So., 3.60, Animal, Dairy, & Veterinary Science
Luke Beattie, Sr., 3.20, Human Development and Family Studies
Brennan Benson, Fr., 3.64, Social Studies Composite Teach
Ben Berlin, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory
Haydon Cooper, Sr., 3.48, Mechanical Engineering
Mark Crandall, Jr., 3.98, Management
Evan Ellison, Fr., 3.09, Wildlife Ecology & Management
Garrett Faragher, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory
Caleb Garnica, Jr., 3.51, Mechanical Engineering
Darren Harman, Jr., 3.70, Marketing
Justin Hartshorn, Fr., 3.85, Management
Thomas Heaps, So., 3.59, Mechanical Engineering
Justin Hodges, So., 3.98, Human Development and Family Studies
Spencer Nelson, Jr., 3.49, Marketing
Devin Pancake, Jr., 3.02, Recreation Resource Management
Roberto Porras Olivares, Jr., 3.24, Finance
Jakob Tew, Sr., 3.89, Art
Camren Todd, So., 4.00, Civil Engineering
Women’s Cross Country (19)
Bailey Brinkerhoff, So., 3.87, Psychology
Ali Bybee, So., 3.56, Marketing
Paytin Drollinger, So., 3.97, Dietetics
Morgan French, Fr., 3.55, Health Education and Promotion
Mattie Geddes, Fr., 3.96, Interior Architecture & Design
Abigail Gray, So., 3.88, Dietetics
Katie Haviland, Sr. 3.91, Residential Landscape Design & Construction
Reagan Hooopes, So., 4.00, Computer Science
Abby Jensen, So., 3.94, Management Information Systems
LeAnn Larkin-Hatch, Jr., 3.55, Kinesiology
Sammi Lee, Fr., 4.00, Psychology
Claire Mantz-Chugg, So., 3.75, Statistics
Megan Nielsen, Jr., 3.63, Dietetics
Taylia Norris, Fr., 4.00, Communication Disorders & Deaf Education
Mica Rivera, Jr., 3.07, Marketing
Taylor Smart, So., 4.00, Outdoor Product Design & Development
KaryLee Taylor, So., 3.05, Elementary Education
Madison Taylor, Jr., 3.82, Journalism
Megan Terry, So., 4.00, Dietetics
Men’s Golf (7)
Colten Cordingley, Sr., 3.22, Accounting / Finance Double Major
Jesse Henderson, RS-Jr., 3.93, Environmental Studies
Spencer Panter, RS-Fr., 3.17, Finance
Cameron Tucker, Jr., 3.92, Political Science
Javier Vasquez, Fr., 3.41, International Business
Cooper Wayment, So., 3.97, Finance
Purin Yingpisit, Fr., 3.95, Exploratory
Women’s Soccer (25)
Sami Aguilar, So., 3.78, Pre-Physical Therapy
Alysia Butters, Fr., 4.00, Undeclared
Kenli Coon, Fr., 3.96, Exercise Science
Jordan Foraker, Jr., 3.84, Civil Engineering
Taylor Garza-Freeman, Sr., 3.88, Social Work
Ashley Hughes, So., 3.88, Dietetics
Adree Johnson, Fr., 3.82, Undeclared
Whitney Lopez, Fr., 3.00, Undeclared
Peyton Lumanog, So., 3.92, Pre-Physical Therapy
HalleKate Munson, Fr., 4.00, Exercise Science
Marli Niderhauser, Jr., 3.91, Social Work
Marren Nielsen, Jr., 3.43, Aviation Technology
Rachel Noel, Jr., 3.61, Exercise Science
Kylie Olsen, Fr., 3.73, Undeclared
Siu Pauni, Jr., 3.47, Management
Kristin Rhees, So., 3.85, Human Development & Family Studies
Kelsey Salvesen, So., 3.47, Pre-Physical Therapy
Heidi Smith, Fr., 3.42, Communication Studies
Kelsey Steed, Fr., 3.43, Undeclared
Addy Symonds, Fr., 3.65, Nursing
Sara Noel-Taylor, Jr., 3.98, Accounting
Brookelle Tripp, Sr., 3.27, Integrated Studies
Alyssa Ulugalu, Jr., 3.17, Elementary Education
Kami Warner, Sr., 3.33, Marketing
Imelda Williams, Sr., 3.25, Global Communication
Softball (18)
Zaia Castruita, Fr., 3.95, Nursing
Kayla Fielder, Sr., 3.28, Biology
Libbie Hawker, Fr., 3.89, Exploratory
Kennedy Hira, Sr., 3.67, Business Administration
Delaney Hull, Sr., 3.05, General Studies
Gabriella Jimenez, Jr., 3.41, Sociology
Amya Legarra, Fr., 3.50, Kinesiology
Bri Lerma, Sr., 3.53, Business Administration
Makenzie Macfarlane, So., 3.67, Kinesiology
Mazie Macfarlane, So., 3.41, Environmental Studies
Leah Molina, Sr., 3.93, Psychology
Chloe Nightingale, Jr., 3.09, Integrated Studies
Lexi Orozco, Jr., 3.25, Social Work
Stephanie Reed, Sr., 3.64, Kinesiology
Sydnee Smith, Jr., 3.97, Psychology
Tyler Thornton, So., 3.67, Kinesiology
Emily Tidd, Jr., 3.28, Kinesiology
Kapri Toone, Jr., 3.79, Kinesiology
Men’s Tennis (6)
Felipe Acosta, Sr., 3.96, Finance
Arvid Hjalte, So., 3.43, Exploratory
Jack Ninteman, So., 3.96, Computer Engineering
Keanu Rigby, Fr., 3.67, International Business
Javier Ruiz, So., 3.49, Management Information Systems
Roko Savin, So., 3.75, Pre-Business
Women’s Tennis (8)
Annaliese County, Jr., 3.36, Accounting
Gabrielle Dekkers, Jr., 3.74, International Business
Lisa Kung, Fr., 3.76, Pre-Business
Renata Lombera, So., 3.16, Marketing
Carolina Millan, So., 3.42, Outdoor Product Design and Development
Lillian Okamoto, So., 4.00, Animal, Dairy, & Vet Sciences
Zara Ryan, So., 3.60, Biochemistry
Naya Tillitt, Fr., 3.64, Exploratory
Men’s Track & Field (46)
Bridger Altice, So., 3.92, Electrical Engineering
Skyler Andam, Jr., 3.53, Kinesiology
Heston Andersen, So., 3.60, Animal, Dairy, & Veterinary Science
Nick Ashby, Sr., 3.06, Finance
Luke Beattie, Sr., 3.20, Human Development and Family Studies
Gavin Beierle, Fr., 3.47, Kinesiology
Zack Bell, Jr., 3.19, Civil Engineering
Brennan Benson, Fr., 3.64, Social Studies Composite Teach
Benjamin Berlin, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory
Kyle Brost, Sr., 3.27, Integrated Studies
Clark Brown, Gr., 3.62, Master of Business Administration
Kelton Chenworth, Fr., 3.37, Computer Science
Haydon Cooper, Sr., 3.48, Mechanical Engineering
Mark Crandall, Jr., 3.98, Management
Jacob Davos, Sr., 3.61, Biology
Garen Earley, Gr., 3.53, Kinesiology
Spencer Eldridge, Jr., 3.51, Mechanical Engineering
Porter Ellis, So., 3.56, Biological Engineering
Evan Ellison, Fr., 3.09, Wildlife Ecology & Management
Ethan Ellsworth, So., 3.99, Mechanical Engineering
Garrett Faragher, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory
Dan Fleming, Doctoral, 4.00, Family and Human Development
Caleb Garnica, Jr., 3.51, Mechanical Engineering
Darren Harman, Jr., 3.70, Marketing
Justin Hartshorn, Fr., 3.85, Management
Thomas Heaps, So., 3.59, Mechanical Engineering
Justin Hodges, So., 3.98, Human Development and Family Studies
Christopher Kauffman, So., 3.36, Kinesiology
Nathan Kaufusi, So., 3.57, Law and Constitutional Studies
Mikhail Kidd, Sr., 3.63, Residential Landscape Design & Construction
Carter Lamb, So., 3.53, Management
Austin Lane, Sr., 3.02, Interdisciplinary Studies
Zach Meyer, Jr., 3.44, Kinesiology
Kyle Morris, Sr., 3.11, Sociology
Spencer Nelson, Jr., 3.49, Marketing
Brandon Ovington, Fr., 3.72, Psychology
Devin Pancake, Jr., 3.02, Recreation Resource Management
Nick Pembroke, Fr., 3.53, Mechanical Engineering
Roberto Porras, Jr., 3.24, Finance
Andrew Simonsen, So., 4.00, Kinesiology
Christian Sonnenberg, Sr., 3.33, Economics
Jakob Tew, Sr., 3.89, Art
Patrick Thompson, Jr., 3.77, Computer Science
Camren Todd, So., 4.00, Civil Engineering
Brandon Williams, Fr., 4.00, Mechanical Engineering
Josh Wintch, So., 3.86, Biological Engineering
Women’s Track & Field (50)
Darcy Allen, Sr., 3.56, Kinesiology
Heather Baker, So., 3.72, Public Health
Jenny Bitner-Rogers, Jr., 3.96, Elementary Education
Jordan Brandt, So., 3.89, Global Communication
Bailey Brinkerhoff, So., 3.87, Psychology
Ali Bybee, So., 3.56, Marketing
Sophie Chandler, Fr., 3.96, Management
Karen Christensen, Sr., 3.34, Business Administration
Delphine Dah, Fr., 3.27, Psychology
Aspen Drecksel, Sr., 3.27, Health Education and Promotion
Paytin Drollinger, So., 3.97, Dietetics
Maddie Edwards, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory
Regan Fillmore, Fr., 3.87, Communication Studies
Morgan French, Fr., 3.55, Health Education and Promotion
Dolly Gabri, So., 3.58, Exploratory
Maia Garren, Sr., 3.64, Biology
Audrey Garrett, Gr., 3.89, Master of Business Administration
Mattie Geddes, Fr., 3.96, Interior Architecture & Design
Abigail Gray, So., 3.88, Dietetics
Olivia Griffin, Jr., 3.25, Journalism
Katie Haviland, Sr., 3.91, Residential Landscape Design & Construction
Annie Hill, Fr., 3.81, English
Katie Hoffman, Fr., 3.98, Finance
Gabriella Holmstrom, So., 3.60, International Business
Reagan Hoopes, So., 4.00, Computer Science
Abby Jensen, So., 3.94, Management Information Systems
Autumn Kidd, Fr., 3.54, Kinesiology
Alexis Koetitz, Jr., 3.62, Family & Consumer Sciences Education
LeAnn Larkin-Hatch, Jr. 3.55, Kinesiology
Sammi Lee, Fr. 4.00, Psychology
Hannah Lybbert, So., 4.00, Exploratory
Claire Mantz-Chugg, So., 3.75, Statistics
Erin McQuillen, So., 4.00, Psychology
Elsja Mecham, Sr., 3.60, Interdisciplinary Studies
Sidnee Naerebout, Fr., 3.36, Animal, Dairy, & Veterinary Science
Megan Nielsen, Jr., 3.63, Dietetics
Taylia Norris, Fr., 4.00, Communication Disorders & Deaf Education
Djamilliah Paepke-Chile, So., 3.80, Biology
Emma Reeves, Fr., 3.62, Outdoor Product Design & Development
Mica Rivera, Jr., 3.07, Marketing
Lydia Robison, Fr., 4.00, Animal, Dairy, & Veterinary Science
Emma Shippen, So., 3.84, Outdoor Product Design & Development
Taylor Smart, So., 4.00, Outdoor Product Design & Development
Olivia Smith, Fr., 3.69, Marketing
Summer Steeneck, Fr., 3.62, Marketing
Brooklyn Taylor, Fr., 3.57, Art
KaryLee Taylor, So., 3.05, Elementary Education
Madison Taylor, Jr., 3.82, Journalism
Megan Terry, So., 4.00, Dietetics
Michala Zilkey, Gr., 3.86, Communication Studies
Volleyball (12)
Hailey Cuff, So., 3.80, Psychology
Bailey Downing, Sr., 3.81, Health Education and Promotion
Grace DuBay, So., 3.95, Kinesiology
Kristy Frank, Jr., 3.46, Interdisciplinary Studies
Katie Langford, Fr., 3.91, Exploratory
Corrine Larsen, Jr., 3.88, Global Communication
Inka Mehtola, Fr., 4.00, Sociology
Elle Nesbitt, Sr., 4, Animal, Diary, Veterinary Science
Whitney Parks, Jr., 3.36, Interdisciplinary Studies
Abby Peterson, Fr. 3.54, Pre-Business
Autumn Spafford, Jr., 3.12, Interdisciplinary Studies