Utah State student-athletes earn 229 Academic All-Mountain West honors

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State student-athletes earned a combined 229 academic all-Mountain West citations in the spring, as announced by the conference offices on Wednesday. The total represented the third-highest in the league as UNLV led the way with 243 and Colorado State followed with 235.

The Aggies had the most honored among the MW in men’s cross country (19), men’s track & field (46) and women’s track & field (50). Utah State’s women’s cross country and women’s tennis teams each finished second in the league with 19 and eight honorees, respectively, while softball finished third with 18 honorees. Utah State was also represented in men’s basketball (9), women’s basketball (10), men’s golf (7), women’s soccer (25), men’s tennis (6) and women’s volleyball (12).

The spring academic total is the highest in Utah State history, as sports that were typically awarded academic honors in the fall ended up playing abbreviated schedules in the spring. Those sports included women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.

To be eligible for 2021 Spring Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. The athletic contribution/participation requirement has been omitted for this award this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

During the 2020-21 academic year, Utah State garnered a total of 283 academic all-conference awards.

Men’s Basketball (9)

Marco Anthony, Sr., 3.46, General Studies

Steven Ashworth, Fr., 3.54, Marketing

Justin Bean, Sr., 3.34, Kinesiology

Trevin Dorius, Jr., 3.62, Management

Brock Miller, Sr., 3.78, Masters Business Administration

Karson Stastny, Fr., 3.27, Accounting

Matthew Wickizer, Fr., 3.65, Business Administration

Rollie Worster, Fr., 3.84, Kinesiology

Szymon Zapala, Fr., 3.77, Exploratory

Women’s Basketball (10)

Jessica Chatman, Gr., 3.91, Masters of Education: Psychology

Elli Emrich, So., 3.12, Exploratory

Kinley Falsev, Fr., 3.75, Exercise Science

Taylor Franson, Jr., 3.66, Journalism

Emmie Harris, Sr., 3.69, Biology

Emily Jarrell, Fr., 3.43, Exploratory

Shyla Latone, Jr., 3.22, Social Work

Meagan Mendazona, Fr., 3.59, Psychology

Halle Nelson, Fr., 3.55, Exploratory

Jocelyn Polansky, So., 3.61, Psychology

Men’s Cross Country (19)

Bridger Altice, So., 3.92, Electrical Engineering

Heston Andersen, So., 3.60, Animal, Dairy, & Veterinary Science

Luke Beattie, Sr., 3.20, Human Development and Family Studies

Brennan Benson, Fr., 3.64, Social Studies Composite Teach

Ben Berlin, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory

Haydon Cooper, Sr., 3.48, Mechanical Engineering

Mark Crandall, Jr., 3.98, Management

Evan Ellison, Fr., 3.09, Wildlife Ecology & Management

Garrett Faragher, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory

Caleb Garnica, Jr., 3.51, Mechanical Engineering

Darren Harman, Jr., 3.70, Marketing

Justin Hartshorn, Fr., 3.85, Management

Thomas Heaps, So., 3.59, Mechanical Engineering

Justin Hodges, So., 3.98, Human Development and Family Studies

Spencer Nelson, Jr., 3.49, Marketing

Devin Pancake, Jr., 3.02, Recreation Resource Management

Roberto Porras Olivares, Jr., 3.24, Finance

Jakob Tew, Sr., 3.89, Art

Camren Todd, So., 4.00, Civil Engineering

Women’s Cross Country (19)

Bailey Brinkerhoff, So., 3.87, Psychology

Ali Bybee, So., 3.56, Marketing

Paytin Drollinger, So., 3.97, Dietetics

Morgan French, Fr., 3.55, Health Education and Promotion

Mattie Geddes, Fr., 3.96, Interior Architecture & Design

Abigail Gray, So., 3.88, Dietetics

Katie Haviland, Sr. 3.91, Residential Landscape Design & Construction

Reagan Hooopes, So., 4.00, Computer Science

Abby Jensen, So., 3.94, Management Information Systems

LeAnn Larkin-Hatch, Jr., 3.55, Kinesiology

Sammi Lee, Fr., 4.00, Psychology

Claire Mantz-Chugg, So., 3.75, Statistics

Megan Nielsen, Jr., 3.63, Dietetics

Taylia Norris, Fr., 4.00, Communication Disorders & Deaf Education

Mica Rivera, Jr., 3.07, Marketing

Taylor Smart, So., 4.00, Outdoor Product Design & Development

KaryLee Taylor, So., 3.05, Elementary Education

Madison Taylor, Jr., 3.82, Journalism

Megan Terry, So., 4.00, Dietetics

Men’s Golf (7)

Colten Cordingley, Sr., 3.22, Accounting / Finance Double Major

Jesse Henderson, RS-Jr., 3.93, Environmental Studies

Spencer Panter, RS-Fr., 3.17, Finance

Cameron Tucker, Jr., 3.92, Political Science

Javier Vasquez, Fr., 3.41, International Business

Cooper Wayment, So., 3.97, Finance

Purin Yingpisit, Fr., 3.95, Exploratory

Women’s Soccer (25)

Sami Aguilar, So., 3.78, Pre-Physical Therapy

Alysia Butters, Fr., 4.00, Undeclared

Kenli Coon, Fr., 3.96, Exercise Science

Jordan Foraker, Jr., 3.84, Civil Engineering

Taylor Garza-Freeman, Sr., 3.88, Social Work

Ashley Hughes, So., 3.88, Dietetics

Adree Johnson, Fr., 3.82, Undeclared

Whitney Lopez, Fr., 3.00, Undeclared

Peyton Lumanog, So., 3.92, Pre-Physical Therapy

HalleKate Munson, Fr., 4.00, Exercise Science

Marli Niderhauser, Jr., 3.91, Social Work

Marren Nielsen, Jr., 3.43, Aviation Technology

Rachel Noel, Jr., 3.61, Exercise Science

Kylie Olsen, Fr., 3.73, Undeclared

Siu Pauni, Jr., 3.47, Management

Kristin Rhees, So., 3.85, Human Development & Family Studies

Kelsey Salvesen, So., 3.47, Pre-Physical Therapy

Heidi Smith, Fr., 3.42, Communication Studies

Kelsey Steed, Fr., 3.43, Undeclared

Addy Symonds, Fr., 3.65, Nursing

Sara Noel-Taylor, Jr., 3.98, Accounting

Brookelle Tripp, Sr., 3.27, Integrated Studies

Alyssa Ulugalu, Jr., 3.17, Elementary Education

Kami Warner, Sr., 3.33, Marketing

Imelda Williams, Sr., 3.25, Global Communication

Softball (18)

Zaia Castruita, Fr., 3.95, Nursing

Kayla Fielder, Sr., 3.28, Biology

Libbie Hawker, Fr., 3.89, Exploratory

Kennedy Hira, Sr., 3.67, Business Administration

Delaney Hull, Sr., 3.05, General Studies

Gabriella Jimenez, Jr., 3.41, Sociology

Amya Legarra, Fr., 3.50, Kinesiology

Bri Lerma, Sr., 3.53, Business Administration

Makenzie Macfarlane, So., 3.67, Kinesiology

Mazie Macfarlane, So., 3.41, Environmental Studies

Leah Molina, Sr., 3.93, Psychology

Chloe Nightingale, Jr., 3.09, Integrated Studies

Lexi Orozco, Jr., 3.25, Social Work

Stephanie Reed, Sr., 3.64, Kinesiology

Sydnee Smith, Jr., 3.97, Psychology

Tyler Thornton, So., 3.67, Kinesiology

Emily Tidd, Jr., 3.28, Kinesiology

Kapri Toone, Jr., 3.79, Kinesiology

Men’s Tennis (6)

Felipe Acosta, Sr., 3.96, Finance

Arvid Hjalte, So., 3.43, Exploratory

Jack Ninteman, So., 3.96, Computer Engineering

Keanu Rigby, Fr., 3.67, International Business

Javier Ruiz, So., 3.49, Management Information Systems

Roko Savin, So., 3.75, Pre-Business

Women’s Tennis (8)

Annaliese County, Jr., 3.36, Accounting

Gabrielle Dekkers, Jr., 3.74, International Business

Lisa Kung, Fr., 3.76, Pre-Business

Renata Lombera, So., 3.16, Marketing

Carolina Millan, So., 3.42, Outdoor Product Design and Development

Lillian Okamoto, So., 4.00, Animal, Dairy, & Vet Sciences

Zara Ryan, So., 3.60, Biochemistry

Naya Tillitt, Fr., 3.64, Exploratory

Men’s Track & Field (46)

Bridger Altice, So., 3.92, Electrical Engineering

Skyler Andam, Jr., 3.53, Kinesiology

Heston Andersen, So., 3.60, Animal, Dairy, & Veterinary Science

Nick Ashby, Sr., 3.06, Finance

Luke Beattie, Sr., 3.20, Human Development and Family Studies

Gavin Beierle, Fr., 3.47, Kinesiology

Zack Bell, Jr., 3.19, Civil Engineering

Brennan Benson, Fr., 3.64, Social Studies Composite Teach

Benjamin Berlin, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory

Kyle Brost, Sr., 3.27, Integrated Studies

Clark Brown, Gr., 3.62, Master of Business Administration

Kelton Chenworth, Fr., 3.37, Computer Science

Haydon Cooper, Sr., 3.48, Mechanical Engineering

Mark Crandall, Jr., 3.98, Management

Jacob Davos, Sr., 3.61, Biology

Garen Earley, Gr., 3.53, Kinesiology

Spencer Eldridge, Jr., 3.51, Mechanical Engineering

Porter Ellis, So., 3.56, Biological Engineering

Evan Ellison, Fr., 3.09, Wildlife Ecology & Management

Ethan Ellsworth, So., 3.99, Mechanical Engineering

Garrett Faragher, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory

Dan Fleming, Doctoral, 4.00, Family and Human Development

Caleb Garnica, Jr., 3.51, Mechanical Engineering

Darren Harman, Jr., 3.70, Marketing

Justin Hartshorn, Fr., 3.85, Management

Thomas Heaps, So., 3.59, Mechanical Engineering

Justin Hodges, So., 3.98, Human Development and Family Studies

Christopher Kauffman, So., 3.36, Kinesiology

Nathan Kaufusi, So., 3.57, Law and Constitutional Studies

Mikhail Kidd, Sr., 3.63, Residential Landscape Design & Construction

Carter Lamb, So., 3.53, Management

Austin Lane, Sr., 3.02, Interdisciplinary Studies

Zach Meyer, Jr., 3.44, Kinesiology

Kyle Morris, Sr., 3.11, Sociology

Spencer Nelson, Jr., 3.49, Marketing

Brandon Ovington, Fr., 3.72, Psychology

Devin Pancake, Jr., 3.02, Recreation Resource Management

Nick Pembroke, Fr., 3.53, Mechanical Engineering

Roberto Porras, Jr., 3.24, Finance

Andrew Simonsen, So., 4.00, Kinesiology

Christian Sonnenberg, Sr., 3.33, Economics

Jakob Tew, Sr., 3.89, Art

Patrick Thompson, Jr., 3.77, Computer Science

Camren Todd, So., 4.00, Civil Engineering

Brandon Williams, Fr., 4.00, Mechanical Engineering

Josh Wintch, So., 3.86, Biological Engineering

Women’s Track & Field (50)

Darcy Allen, Sr., 3.56, Kinesiology

Heather Baker, So., 3.72, Public Health

Jenny Bitner-Rogers, Jr., 3.96, Elementary Education

Jordan Brandt, So., 3.89, Global Communication

Bailey Brinkerhoff, So., 3.87, Psychology

Ali Bybee, So., 3.56, Marketing

Sophie Chandler, Fr., 3.96, Management

Karen Christensen, Sr., 3.34, Business Administration

Delphine Dah, Fr., 3.27, Psychology

Aspen Drecksel, Sr., 3.27, Health Education and Promotion

Paytin Drollinger, So., 3.97, Dietetics

Maddie Edwards, Fr., 4.00, Exploratory

Regan Fillmore, Fr., 3.87, Communication Studies

Morgan French, Fr., 3.55, Health Education and Promotion

Dolly Gabri, So., 3.58, Exploratory

Maia Garren, Sr., 3.64, Biology

Audrey Garrett, Gr., 3.89, Master of Business Administration

Mattie Geddes, Fr., 3.96, Interior Architecture & Design

Abigail Gray, So., 3.88, Dietetics

Olivia Griffin, Jr., 3.25, Journalism

Katie Haviland, Sr., 3.91, Residential Landscape Design & Construction

Annie Hill, Fr., 3.81, English

Katie Hoffman, Fr., 3.98, Finance

Gabriella Holmstrom, So., 3.60, International Business

Reagan Hoopes, So., 4.00, Computer Science

Abby Jensen, So., 3.94, Management Information Systems

Autumn Kidd, Fr., 3.54, Kinesiology

Alexis Koetitz, Jr., 3.62, Family & Consumer Sciences Education

LeAnn Larkin-Hatch, Jr. 3.55, Kinesiology

Sammi Lee, Fr. 4.00, Psychology

Hannah Lybbert, So., 4.00, Exploratory

Claire Mantz-Chugg, So., 3.75, Statistics

Erin McQuillen, So., 4.00, Psychology

Elsja Mecham, Sr., 3.60, Interdisciplinary Studies

Sidnee Naerebout, Fr., 3.36, Animal, Dairy, & Veterinary Science

Megan Nielsen, Jr., 3.63, Dietetics

Taylia Norris, Fr., 4.00, Communication Disorders & Deaf Education

Djamilliah Paepke-Chile, So., 3.80, Biology

Emma Reeves, Fr., 3.62, Outdoor Product Design & Development

Mica Rivera, Jr., 3.07, Marketing

Lydia Robison, Fr., 4.00, Animal, Dairy, & Veterinary Science

Emma Shippen, So., 3.84, Outdoor Product Design & Development

Taylor Smart, So., 4.00, Outdoor Product Design & Development

Olivia Smith, Fr., 3.69, Marketing

Summer Steeneck, Fr., 3.62, Marketing

Brooklyn Taylor, Fr., 3.57, Art

KaryLee Taylor, So., 3.05, Elementary Education

Madison Taylor, Jr., 3.82, Journalism

Megan Terry, So., 4.00, Dietetics

Michala Zilkey, Gr., 3.86, Communication Studies

Volleyball (12)

Hailey Cuff, So., 3.80, Psychology

Bailey Downing, Sr., 3.81, Health Education and Promotion

Grace DuBay, So., 3.95, Kinesiology

Kristy Frank, Jr., 3.46, Interdisciplinary Studies

Katie Langford, Fr., 3.91, Exploratory

Corrine Larsen, Jr., 3.88, Global Communication

Inka Mehtola, Fr., 4.00, Sociology

Elle Nesbitt, Sr., 4, Animal, Diary, Veterinary Science

Whitney Parks, Jr., 3.36, Interdisciplinary Studies

Abby Peterson, Fr. 3.54, Pre-Business

Autumn Spafford, Jr., 3.12, Interdisciplinary Studies