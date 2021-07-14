Utah State’s Savon Scarver earns Athlon Sports preseason All-America honors

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior wide receiver/kickoff returner Savon Scarver earned Athlon Sports Preseason All-America honors, announced Tuesday by the organization.

Scarver, who was selected as a third-team specialist at kick returner, is one of just five players from the Beehive State to be recognized, joining Utah’s Devin Lloyd (second-team defense at LB) and Britain Covey (second-team specialist at punt returner), and BYU’s James Empey (fourth-team offense at center) and Jake Oldroyd (fourth-team specialist at placekicker).

Joining Scarver in representing the Mountain West on the list included Nevada’s Romeo Doubs (third-team offense at WR) and San José State’s Cade Hall (fourth-team defense at DL).

Scarver enters his final season with the Aggies known as one of the top return specialists in the nation having already been named a preseason fourth-team All-American at kickoff returner by Phil Steele, along with being a first-team all-Mountain West selection by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports,

The native of Las Vegas, Nevada, is Utah State’s all-time record-holder with six-career kickoff returns for touchdown, which is the second-most in Mountain West history and tied for the fifth-most in NCAA history. Scarver’s next kickoff return for a touchdown will tie four other players for the NCAA record.

For his career, Scarver has returned 80 kickoffs for 2,294 yards and his 28.7 yards per return average ranks third all-time in school history.

This past season, Scarver earned honorable mention all-MW honors as he returned 10 kickoffs for 314 yards and one touchdown – a 94-yarder against Fresno State.

Scarver was also named first-team all-MW as both a sophomore and junior in 2018 and 2019. As a junior, he returned 22 kickoffs for 613 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2018, Scarver was named a consensus All-American as a returner/all-purpose player as he received first-team All-America honors from two of the five outlets that comprise the NCAA Consensus All-America team, including the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America. Scarver also received the Jet Award in 2019 as the nation’s most outstanding return specialist as he led the nation in kickoff returns (33.7 ypr) and tied for second with a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns.