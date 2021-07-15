572 new coronavirus cases were reported in Utah since Tuesday

FILE PHOTO - Masked woman after receiving a vaccine. Photo by CDC on Unsplash

With 5,823 Utahns vaccinated since Tuesday there are now 1.44 million statewide who are fully vaccinated and 1.6 million Utahns have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There have been almost 2.93 million vaccines administered in Utah since the outbreak.

The Wednesday Utah Health Department (UDOH) report indicates 572 new coronavirus cases while the total cases during 16 months of the pandemic number more than 421,000.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations increases every day and Wednesday 241 Utahns are in hospitals with the virus, which is 10 more than Tuesday and 101 of those patients are in intensive care. That is nine more than on Tuesday.

There were four new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours so 2,406 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus since March, 2020.

Case counts in northern Utah have been fairly steady including 21 since Tuesday. A total of 22,571 residents of Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties have contracted the virus. The Bear River Health District (BRHD) reported 22,245 of all cases in northern Utah are classified as “recovered.” To date 973 have been hospitalized in the district during the pandemic and there have been 112 coronavirus deaths.

Wednesday BRHD said 54 percent of all the district’s residents are fully vaccinated (70,189 people) including 56.5 percent of Cache County residents, 48.4 percent in Box Elder County and 48.0 percent in Rich County. More than 148,000 doses have been administered in northern Utah.

There was another spike in the the rolling seven-day average, up to 516 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew from 12.9 percent to 13.1 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” jumped to 8.8 percent from 8.7 percent.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Idaho the last 24 hours — there have been 2,165 coronavirus deaths with 196,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,246 positive cases in Franklin County, 404 in Bear Lake County and 368 in Oneida County.