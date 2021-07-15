After the U.S. Census- one is coming next year just for farmers and ranchers

STATE OF UTAH — 2020 was the year for the every-ten-year U.S. Census which was carried out during the height of the pandemic. But a census held every five years involving the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) gathers information about those involved in agriculture. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, USDA statistician for the state of Utah, John Hilton said the Ag census has a national reach.

“Yeah, every state in the country has one, I just happen to be the one here in Utah. We try to just keep up the daily collection efforts and the survey efforts and find out what’s happening in the agricultural world for crops and livestock and all other sorts of things,” he said.

The next Ag census is coming next year but Hilton hopes to get people signed up right now.

“We would like everyone that is not on our list to sign up and be counted for the census and for our other annual programs. We kind of make an effort in between the census years, trying to get as many people as we can signed up, so that we can make sure we count every farm and ranch in the country.”

Those who can be counted include anyone who made a thousand dollars or more off of something raised or grown. Hilton said through the Ag census they learn a lot about the producers themselves, the farmers and ranchers that are doing this day in and day out.

They also get a snapshot of the crops, the acreage involved and livestock inventories.

Hilton said the census gives them a good sense of income versus expenses so that they can note what’s happening and what the trends are in agriculture. For more information: visit NASS.USDA.gov/agcensus