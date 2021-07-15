Arizona couple killed in car crash near Bear Lake

RANDOLPH — A couple from Arizona were killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon south of Bear Lake. The accident was reported at 12:55 p.m., north of Randolph.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers report a Toyota RAV 4 was driving southbound on SR-16 when it traveled into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford Expedition driving in the opposite direction head-on.

The 68-year-old driver, Robert J. Ritchie, and 62-year-old passenger, Vicki K. Henderson, were both killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Expedition were transported to the hospital with significant injuries, according to troopers.

The passenger of the Expedition was transported via air medical.

The highway in the area was closed for approximately four hours.

will@cvradio.com