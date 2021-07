May 26, 1924 – July 13, 2021 (age 97)

Bette Anne Lusk passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 21 at 12 noon in the Portneuf LDS Chapel.

Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday evening from 7-8 p.m. and again prior to the services on Wednesday from 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Burial will follow in the Arbon Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.