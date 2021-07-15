June 26, 1928 – July 13, 2021 (age 93)

Our special angel, Laura Teresa Smout, 93, made her journey home on July 13, 2021. We are so happy for her but will miss her sweet smile. She was a bright part of the Heritage Senior Living Center in Preston, Idaho.

She was born June 26, 1928 in Mink Creek, Idaho the daughter of Felix Alexander and Elva Amelia Petersen Smout. She had a large family to love and spoil her. She graduated from Preston High School and then moved to Salt Lake City to attend Business College. Her life-long career was the Secretary to the General Authorities of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She moved back to Preston in 1990 and built a home. She loved her cat, Tabatha, and had her as a pet for over 20 years. She moved into the Heritage Senior Living Center in 2015 and enjoyed her time there.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews and by her special friend and neighbor, Evelyn Jensen.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by siblings, Felix Smout Jr., Lois Stephenson, Joseph Smout, Vera Nielson, Ethel Johnson, Russell Smout and Max Smout.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. in the Preston Idaho Cemetery.

There will be a viewing held Saturday from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

