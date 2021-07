January 21, 1944 – July 3, 2021 (age 77)



Ronald Robert Baker, formerly of Downey, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m. in the Downey Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.