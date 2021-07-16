February 28, 1963 – July 13, 2021 (age 58)

Bryan D. Cox, our dear husband, father, and grandfather, age 58, passed away peacefully in his home on July 13, 2021, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Bryan has left behind his sweetheart, Kristin Hobbs Cox, and his loving children, Jessica (Jeffrey) Craig, Devin (Brittany) Cox, Andrea (Trevor) Lake, and Natasha Lucile Cox, and six grandchildren.

Bryan was preceded in death by his daughter, Olivia Cox, and his parents, Duane and Margene Cox. He will be missed greatly.

Bryan was born on February 28, 1963 in Logan, Utah. He graduated from Sky View High School in 1981 and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Bryan married his eternal companion, Kristin Hobbs, on July 18, 1986 in the Logan Temple. They spent 35 blissful years together.

Bryan always loved the outdoors and was a skillful hunter. He was adventurous and enjoyed several activities throughout his life including skiing, snowmobiling, scuba diving, four wheeling, boating, and camping. He enjoyed spending time on his boat with his family. His family was always his top priority, and his children and grandchildren were his greatest treasure. Bryan led a life full of service and found great joy in helping others.

Bryan was a well-respected entrepreneur and businessman. He owned and operated several successful businesses throughout his life. He was strong, a hard worker, and a people person. He loved helping his clients and always went the extra mile to complete a job and make sure the client was satisfied.

Bryan had a quick wit and lovingly teased to bring a smile to everyone’s face. He was the life of the party and enjoyed making friends. He loved people and sincerely cared for others. He was known for his sense of humor and was a fun person to be around. He has touched many throughout his life. He will be forever missed.

A viewing will take place on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 6 – 8 PM at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 a viewing will take place from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM prior to the funeral services which will be held at Noon at the Providence Stake Center, 180 485 West, Providence, Utah.

Interment will follow at the Providence City Cemetery (925 River Heights Blvd, River Heights, Utah).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.