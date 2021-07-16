COWBOY POETRY: Rubber Tire Fire Ring

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

When I was ten, the willows were the place for boys to camp. There was no scare

of spreading fires. The grass was always damp.

But late one fall, the grass turned dry just waiting for a fire. So, we tried to find an

old truck rim that didn’t have a tire.

We scavenged for a truck rim, not a single one around. So, we grabbed a worn-

out rubber tire just lying on the ground.

We figured that a tire would keep our campfire safe and sound. We had no clue

that rubber was the worst choice all around.

We dug the ground then placed the worn-out tire right in its spot. Then tossed

up dirt along the sides in case it burned too hot.

The time was right to build our fire, cook hot dogs, eat some chips. And we

brought mom’s homemade root beer that you only drank in sips.

We used some willow kindling, poured a bit of Boy Scout sass. It only took one

match the sass was really John Deere gas.

The flames were burning way too hot for tube steaks on a stick. And something

smelled Daytona like a burning rubber slick.

Our Oscar Meyer wienies were now turning shades of black. And the smoke

rolled out so doggone thick caused both of us to hack.

You didn’t have to be wide eyed to see our burning tire. Our danged ole safety

fire ring was a hell-bent ring of fire.

My cousin shot the look at me, “We’re in for trouble now!” But the night dew

was upon us. Saved us from the wrinkled brow.

That night was just plain scary for the two of us young men! And we never will

forget the burning thrill we felt back then!

So, we learned a frightful lesson. ‘Twas a simple, little thing. Don’t ever use a

rubber tire to make a fire ring.