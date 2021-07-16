Emergency crews called to rescue fallen construction worker in Hyrum

HYRUM — Emergency crews were called out to rescue a construction worker who fell off a scaffolding Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at West Point Dairy, just before 4 p.m.

Cache County Fire Marshal Jason Winn said the man was working on the inside of a large foundation, part of the dairy’s remodeling project. Initially it was reported he had fallen approximately 18 feet.

When crews arrived on the scene, they determined the man had actually fallen 12 feet, but had still landed on the concrete floor. He had a broken arm and leg, and was unable to climb over the foundation wall to get out.

Winn said because of the height of the foundation wall, a Technical Rescue Crew was called in. They were able to set up a series of ladders to reach the victim and secure him to a rescue stretcher.

A construction crane was onsite. Crews were able to use it to hoist the injured worker over the foundation wall.

Paramedics treated the man, who remained conscious and alert throughout the rescue. He was transported by ambulance to Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

