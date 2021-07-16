John William Pinkston, 72, was called home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to his loving Heavenly Father. He was born on August 1, 1948, in Pomona, California, to James Ronald Pinkston and Betty Lee Davis. He married the love of his life, Frances Louise Houser, in 1970 in Pomona, California. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They were married for 50 wonderful years.

He attended schools in Pomona, California, and graduated from Ganiesha High School. He earned his B.S. degree from Utah State and his Master’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

John served in the US Navy during Vietnam and was honorably discharged.

He served in many capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, such as: a missionary to the Eastern States Mission, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Stake Audio and Visual Specialist for the Box Elder Stake, and a Home Teacher.

John enjoyed camping, fishing, target shooting, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was eternally kind, patient, loving, and generous. He had a great sense of humor, and he was quiet and soft spoken.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Markeson, UofU, Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit and Ogden Regional Wound Care and Hyperbaric Clinic.

He is survived by his loving wife, Frances; children: John William Pinkston (Michelle), Jennifer Lynn Rhodes (Jeff), James Matthew Pinkston (Amy), and David Michael Pinkston; siblings: Ronald Lee Pinkston (Connie – deceased), Patricia Gail DeWitt (Sid – deceased), and Kathleen Marie Adams (Jack); 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mantua 2nd Ward Chapel, 237 Willard Peak Road, Mantua, Utah 84324.

Viewings will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Monday, July 19, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT 84302.

