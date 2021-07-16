Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV on Hwy 89/91

FILE PHOTO: Accident cone on asphalt. Photo by Lucian Alexe on Unsplash

COLLEGE WARD – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening when he collided with an SUV on Highway 89/91 at 2000 West and approximately 3100 South. According to Logan City Police, the male motorcyclist in his 20’s was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A police statement says the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on US 89/91 in the inside lane. A motorist driving a Hyundai Palisade was attempting to enter US 89/91 from 2000 West, making a left turn to go northbound on the highway. The motorist pulled out in the southbound lanes and was struck on the driver side by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and CPR was performed at the scene. He was transported to Logan Regional Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is not being released yet until family can be notified.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.