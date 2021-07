July 14, 2021 – July 14, 2021

Ozzy Lee Maughan was born sleeping on July 14, 2021 at Logan Regional Hospital. Ozzy is the cherished daughter of Casey Maughan and Hailey Leatham and beloved sister of Easton Nolan Maughan.

She is greeted in heaven by many family members.

A graveside service will be held in her honor on Monday July 19, 2021 at 11.am at the Wellsville cemetery. Family and friends are welcome.

